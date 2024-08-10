Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 427.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.63% to Rs 264.91 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries rose 427.55% to Rs 31.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.63% to Rs 264.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 214.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

