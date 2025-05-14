Berger Paints gains after Q4 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 262 cr

Berger Paints added 1.31% to Rs 549.95 after the paint major's consolidated net profit jumped 17.98% to Rs 262.05 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 222.10 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 7.29% YoY to Rs 2,704.03 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax for Q4 FY25 was at Rs 349.93 crore, up 19% on year on year basis.

EBITDA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 was Rs 427.8 crore, compared to Rs 350.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, representing an increase of 21.9% over the same period last year.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 30.46% to Rs 236.92 crore on 4.37% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,347.45 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 1.08% to Rs 1180.40 crore, on a 3.08% increase in revenue to Rs 11,544.71 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Abhijit Roy, managing director & CEO of Berger Paints India, said, "The tough market conditions continued into the fourth quarter with muted urban demand and increased competition intensity. In spite of this we were able to deliver high single-digit volume growth, with sequential improvement in value performance with reduced gap between volume-value growth gap, supported by easing impact of Q4 FY24 price reductions and momentum in the premium emulsion category. The visible improvement in the industrial and decorative segments was a good indicators of a demand improvement cycle.

Operating margin remained within the guided range, aided by improved gross margin and disciplined cost management. Q4FY25 saw the company achieve the highest Gross Margin % in the past 12 quarters. EBITDA for the quarter saw a strong improvement and we are happy to report that we are currently at zero gross debt and have further improved our net cash position at the end of the quarter.

Also Read

We continue to register robust growth in the waterproofing, construction chemicals and wood coating segments. The industrial segment also saw resilient performance, which bodes well for us in the months ahead.

On the international front, our operations in Poland and Nepal saw good topline performances, with the Nepal operations seeing a turnaround on the back of improved business conditions and a low base.

We remain optimistic about the demand scenario for the months ahead on the back of the favourable budget announcements, government spending on infrastructure & development, and a good monsoon season. The strained geopolitical conditions in the immediate neighbourhood seems to have stabilized which hopefully will continue.

As always, Berger Paints India Limited is focused on living up to the legacy of trust and innovation and will continue to introduce our customers and industry influencers to a slew of innovative products and services as we progress. Our latest launches in the form of Roof Kool & Seal and Tank Kool have seen enthusiastic acceptance in the market and we hope to see similar reception to the remaining launches scheduled for the upcoming season. "

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.80 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of the shareholders at the 101st Annual General Meeting.

Berger Paints India is engaged in retail, decorative and industrial painting solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News