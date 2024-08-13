Best Agrolife consolidated net profit declines 76.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.19% to Rs 519.26 crore

Net profit of Best Agrolife declined 76.49% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.19% to Rs 519.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 612.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.519.26612.2310.5121.2341.98121.9231.92114.5921.2890.50

