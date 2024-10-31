Five-Star Business Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Electrosteel Castings Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, JTL Industries Ltd and Mphasis Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 October 2024.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd lost 7.56% to Rs 706.35 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd crashed 7.00% to Rs 164.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd tumbled 5.85% to Rs 202.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

JTL Industries Ltd dropped 5.15% to Rs 196.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63925 shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd slipped 4.77% to Rs 2867.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19174 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18338 shares in the past one month.

