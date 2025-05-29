BF Utilities standalone net profit declines 99.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.42% to Rs 2.37 croreNet profit of BF Utilities declined 99.25% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.37% to Rs 15.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 18.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
