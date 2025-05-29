Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BF Utilities standalone net profit declines 99.25% in the March 2025 quarter

BF Utilities standalone net profit declines 99.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.42% to Rs 2.37 crore

Net profit of BF Utilities declined 99.25% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.37% to Rs 15.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 18.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.372.38 0 18.5819.40 -4 OPM %-23.63-47.06 --4.95-9.23 - PBDT0.4313.43 -97 22.1814.40 54 PBT0.2613.25 -98 21.5013.69 57 NP0.079.38 -99 15.9810.09 58

