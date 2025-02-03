Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pound currency speculators add to net short position

Large currency speculators further added to their net short position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 21672 contracts in the data reported through January 28. 2025. This was a weekly decline of 13415 net contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

