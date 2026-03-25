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Bharat Dynamics set to inaugurate two new manufacturing facilities

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Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 8:31 PM IST
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Bharat Dynamics is currently establishing two additional manufacturing facilities at Ibrahimpatnam, Hyderabad, Telangana and Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The inauguration of said two facilities will be done shortly and commencement of production will start during the financial year 2026-27. These facilities will help the organization not only to match the additional requirements envisaged in line with the Company's ongoing efforts towards capacity expansion and operational efficiency, but also to diversify its product profile.

The facility at Ibrahimpatnam, Telangana, includes eight assembly lines to support the envisaged requirements of new weapon systems and meet anticipated future requirements. In addition, this unit will have unique test facilities like rocket motor testing facility and war head penetration testing facility.

The second facility at Jhansi in UP defence corridor is being set up for manufacturing of propellants to address the growing needs of the organisation. This facility will also have bulk manufacturing of grad rockets and in-house R&D development of new energetics.

These additional facilities are in line with the current order book of around Rs.26,000 crore and additional orders to the tune of Rs.15,000 crore is envisaged in financial year 2026-27.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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