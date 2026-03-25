Bharat Dynamics set to inaugurate two new manufacturing facilities

Bharat Dynamics is currently establishing two additional manufacturing facilities at Ibrahimpatnam, Hyderabad, Telangana and Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The inauguration of said two facilities will be done shortly and commencement of production will start during the financial year 2026-27. These facilities will help the organization not only to match the additional requirements envisaged in line with the Company's ongoing efforts towards capacity expansion and operational efficiency, but also to diversify its product profile.

The facility at Ibrahimpatnam, Telangana, includes eight assembly lines to support the envisaged requirements of new weapon systems and meet anticipated future requirements. In addition, this unit will have unique test facilities like rocket motor testing facility and war head penetration testing facility.