Sagility India hits the roof after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 217 cr

Sagility India hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 52.63 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 207.2% to Rs 216.91 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 70.60 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 15.3% YoY to Rs 1,453.07 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 289.81 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 43.52 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

In Q3 FY25, adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 456.7 crore, up 67.3% as compared with Rs 273 crore posted in same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 31.4% in Q3 FY25 as against 21.7% in Q3 FY24.

In dollar terms, the company reported revenue of $172.0 million, while adjusted PAT stood at $31.1 million in Q3 FY25.

As of 31st December 2024, the company had 39,595 employees. Attrition improved to 21.8% in Q3 FY25 as against 21.2% in Q3 FY24.

Ramesh Gopalan, managing director and Group CEO said, Q3FY25 was an exceptional quarter both in terms of top-line and bottom-line, driven by growth both in our tenured large clients as well as newer accounts which we won in the last three years. Our operational delivery excellence and our technology capabilities, including end-to-end solutions, automation, analytics and AI, help us differentiate in the marketplace and improve operational efficiencies, and enhance customer experience for our clients.

Our acquisition of BroadPath diversifies our client base and adds new capabilities to our already broad and deep service portfolio. This will further enhance our market position among large US health plans and helps us expand our presence in the mid-market.

Sarvabhouman Srinivasan, group chief financial officer added, In addition to sound Operating performance, our exceptional margins in this quarter were driven by favorable foreign exchange movements, higher operating margins due to open enrollment, and higher other income. The acquisition of BroadPath strengthens our growth strategy and enhances the business mix. Our emphasis will remain on driving efficiencies from the application of technology, AI, and our domain expertise.

Sagility India provides technology-enabled business solutions and services to clients in the US healthcare industry. It is a pure-play healthcare focused services provider, and its clients include payers (US. health insurance companies, which finance and reimburse the cost of health services) and providers (primarily hospitals, physicians, and diagnostic and medical devices companies).

