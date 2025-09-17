Bharat Electronics rises after securing Rs 712-cr additional orders

Bharat Electronics rose 1.56% to Rs 409.10 after the company announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 712 crore since its last disclosure on 1 September 2025.

The new contracts cover projects in IT infrastructure and cyber security solutions, electronic support measures systems, blockchain platforms, communication equipment, spares, and related services.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The companys standalone net profit surged 24.86% to Rs 969.13 crore on a 5.19% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,416.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.