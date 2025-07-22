Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 340.95, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.49% rally in NIFTY and a 13.12% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 340.95, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25087.55. The Sensex is at 82271.26, up 0.09%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 8.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36248.55, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.33 lakh shares in last one month.