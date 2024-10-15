T D Power soars after bagging supply contracts worth Rs 142 crore from 2 international clients

T D Power Systems jumped 5.99% to Rs 408.90 after the company announced that it has bagged two large orders from two major international gas engine original equipment manufacturers, with a combined value of Rs 142 crore.

The contracts are for supplying gas engine generators.

These orders reflect a high increase in demand from the gas engine segment of the companys business with end use for application in grid stabilization units, base load power and data centres, the company said in a statement.

T D Power stated that all the generators are for the export markets and will be partly delivered during this financial year and partly delivered next year. The company expects further orders in this segment over the next few quarters.