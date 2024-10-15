Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / T D Power soars after bagging supply contracts worth Rs 142 crore from 2 international clients

T D Power soars after bagging supply contracts worth Rs 142 crore from 2 international clients

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

T D Power Systems jumped 5.99% to Rs 408.90 after the company announced that it has bagged two large orders from two major international gas engine original equipment manufacturers, with a combined value of Rs 142 crore.

The contracts are for supplying gas engine generators.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These orders reflect a high increase in demand from the gas engine segment of the companys business with end use for application in grid stabilization units, base load power and data centres, the company said in a statement.

T D Power stated that all the generators are for the export markets and will be partly delivered during this financial year and partly delivered next year. The company expects further orders in this segment over the next few quarters.

These orders reflect the companys strengthening position in the international markets and higher acceptance of its products for critical applications.

TD Power Systems is engaged in manufacturing AC Generators and Electric Motors for various applications which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications.

More From This Section

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

KPI Green Energy inks agreements with GUVNL for solar project

Nifty below 25,100; IT shares decline

US stocks sustain gains, DOW ends above 43K for first time

Ola Electric garners 34% market share on back of its expansive S1 portfolio

The company's consolidated net profit rose 32.65% to Rs 35.35 crore on a 24.28% increase in sales to Rs 273.78 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bajaj Auto falls over 3% ahead of Q2FY25 results; check details here

Over 2,950 special trains announced for festive rush; check key details

Planning a Bali trip? Breaking visa rules could lead to 20 years in prison

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, at 81,800, Nifty at 25,100; Financials marginally up

Heavy rains hit Andhra, low pressure likely to intensify into depression

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story