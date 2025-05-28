Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net profit of Rs 282.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 6648.19 crore

Net profit of Bharat Sanchar Nigam reported to Rs 282.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 846.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 6648.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6429.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2241.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5367.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 20856.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19343.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6648.196429.0620856.4419343.6027.7812.8513.491.012657.90833.033875.78388.82282.74-846.43-2407.51-5366.24282.74-846.50-2241.18-5367.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News