MRF consolidated net profit rises 29.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.43% to Rs 7074.82 crore

Net profit of MRF rose 29.29% to Rs 512.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 396.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.43% to Rs 7074.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6349.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.18% to Rs 1869.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2081.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.86% to Rs 28153.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25169.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

