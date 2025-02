Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 43.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 161.82 crore

Net profit of Bharat Wire Ropes declined 43.57% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 161.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 157.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.161.82157.2017.9227.9225.5640.6320.0635.3614.8826.37

