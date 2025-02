M M Forgings consolidated net profit declines 20.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.26% to Rs 372.49 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings declined 20.84% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.26% to Rs 372.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 397.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.372.49397.3719.6318.9561.1669.7838.5148.7726.5533.54

