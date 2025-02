Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.85% to Rs 501.11 crore

Net profit of Doms Industries rose 35.86% to Rs 50.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.85% to Rs 501.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 371.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.501.11371.6117.5318.6690.5066.4272.9652.3950.7337.34

