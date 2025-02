NLC India consolidated net profit rises 166.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.41% to Rs 4411.41 crore

Net profit of NLC India rose 166.79% to Rs 668.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 250.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.41% to Rs 4411.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3164.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4411.413164.4023.5228.591287.66848.15829.76402.04668.09250.42

