Bharti Airtel Ltd Spikes 0.65%

Bharti Airtel Ltd rose 0.65% today to trade at Rs 1835.75. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.47% to quote at 2858.09. The index is up 8.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd increased 0.24% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 5.67 % over last one year compared to the 7.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 6.05% over last one month compared to 8.21% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18249 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1904.2 on 21 Apr 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1224.5 on 04 Jun 2024.

