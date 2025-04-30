Inox Green Energy Services forays in solar O&M

Signs agreement for O&M of 675 MWp of solar projects

Inox Green Energy Services has entered into an agreement to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for 675 MWp of solar projects of one of India's leading renewable energy companies. The projects are located at sites owned by the said company across multiple states. With this agreement, Inox Green marks its entry into solar O&M, in a sector which is poised to increase multi-fold over the next decade, providing immense growth opportunities for the company.

