Stock Alert: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, Jana Small Finance Bank, Vishal Mega Mart

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O Trading on 30 April 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Adani Power, Indus Towers, Indian Oil Corporation, Ajanta Pharma, Bandhan Bank, Coromandel International, CRISIL, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Exide Industries, Federal Bank, Godrej Agrovet, Greaves Cotton, Orient Green Power Company, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Infrastructure, KSB, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Phoenix Mills, Skipper, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sundram Fasteners, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Varun Beverages, and Vedanta will declare their quarterly results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Bajaj Finances consolidated net profit jumped 17.1% to Rs 4,479.57 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,824.53 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income increased 23.7% YoY to Rs 18477.56 crore in Q4 FY25. Meanwhile, the board recommended final dividend of Rs 44 per share for FY25, sub-division of 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up and bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1, four bonus equity shares of Re1 each for every one equity share of Re 1 each fully paid up .

Bajaj Finservs consolidated net profit increased 14.07% to Rs 2,416.64 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2,118.53 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income rose 14.21% YoY to Rs 36,596.43 crore in Q4 FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board declared dividend of Re. 1 per equity share of face value of Re 1 for FY25.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)s consolidated net profit fell 8.3% to Rs 4391.83 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 4789.57 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 4.6% YoY to Rs 1,11,230.21 crore in Q4 FY25.

Jana Small Finance Banks standalone net profit declined 61.6% to Rs 123.48 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 321.68 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income increased 11% YoY to Rs 1,433.16 crore in Q4 FY25.

Vishal Mega Mart reported 88% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.11 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 61.22 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales increased 23.2% YoY to Rs 2,547.89 crore in Q4 FY25.

CEATs consolidated net profit fell 8.4% to Rs 99.49 crore, despite 14.3% increase in net sales to Rs 3,420.62 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. Meanwhile, the companys board recommends a dividend of Rs 30 per share for FY25.

