OnMobile Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 4.31% to Rs 122.68 crore

Net Loss of OnMobile Global reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.31% to Rs 122.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 126.45% to Rs 15.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 513.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 525.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales122.68128.20 -4 513.24525.17 -2 OPM %2.161.58 -4.312.38 - PBDT4.370.55 695 37.7522.61 67 PBT1.70-2.03 LP 26.5412.35 115 NP-0.59-2.14 72 15.246.73 126

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

