TGB Banquets & Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 30.52% to Rs 11.59 crore

Net profit of TGB Banquets & Hotels reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.52% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.97% to Rs 37.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.598.88 31 37.4936.06 4 OPM %10.18-72.97 -17.20-3.11 - PBDT2.29-3.35 LP 7.181.59 352 PBT0.89-4.55 LP 1.92-3.54 LP NP0.91-4.57 LP 1.94-3.56 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

