Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: voting on November 6 and 11, results on November 14

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The electoral rolls, updated under a Special Intensive Revision, now list 7.43 crore voters, including 14 lakh first-time voters.

Strict security directives have been issued to ensure zero tolerance for violence or voter intimidation, with 100% webcasting planned at all polling stations. Each booth will host a maximum of 1,200 voters, and booth-level officials will carry ID cards for easy identification.

The ECI has also introduced redesigned EVM ballot papers, featuring larger candidate photos, bold serial numbers, and improved readability.