Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: voting on November 6 and 11, results on November 14

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: voting on November 6 and 11, results on November 14

Image
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The electoral rolls, updated under a Special Intensive Revision, now list 7.43 crore voters, including 14 lakh first-time voters.

Strict security directives have been issued to ensure zero tolerance for violence or voter intimidation, with 100% webcasting planned at all polling stations. Each booth will host a maximum of 1,200 voters, and booth-level officials will carry ID cards for easy identification.

The ECI has also introduced redesigned EVM ballot papers, featuring larger candidate photos, bold serial numbers, and improved readability.

The polls will decide the fate of the 243-member Bihar Assembly, where the NDA currently holds 131 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 111. The high-stakes contest is expected to be a direct battle between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's NDA and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Capital subscribed 39%

Nifty reclaims 25,050 mark; IT shares advance

Ola Electric Mobility receives certification for its in-house developed rare earth-free ferrite motor

K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,102 cr

RateGain launches So-Ho to help hotels turn social into revenue-driving channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story