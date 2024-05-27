Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.30% to Rs 74.14 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron rose 4.18% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.30% to Rs 74.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.71% to Rs 7.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.45% to Rs 266.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 463.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

74.14112.85266.65463.37-1.253.31-5.193.055.545.2111.6716.234.494.157.4411.984.494.317.4412.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News