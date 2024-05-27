Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 34.30% to Rs 74.14 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron rose 4.18% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.30% to Rs 74.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.71% to Rs 7.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.45% to Rs 266.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 463.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales74.14112.85 -34 266.65463.37 -42 OPM %-1.253.31 --5.193.05 - PBDT5.545.21 6 11.6716.23 -28 PBT4.494.15 8 7.4411.98 -38 NP4.494.31 4 7.4412.14 -39

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

