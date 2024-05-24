Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 208.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 520.83 croreNet profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 208.25% to Rs 116.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 520.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 461.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 93.70% to Rs 265.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 2234.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1963.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News