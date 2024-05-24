Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 208.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 520.83 crore

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 208.25% to Rs 116.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 520.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 461.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.70% to Rs 265.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 2234.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1963.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

