Welspun Corp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 867.65, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Welspun Corp Ltd has lost around 0.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10082.55, down 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.01 lakh shares in last one month.