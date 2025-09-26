Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 14.14, down 1.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.88% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 25.24% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14.14, down 1.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has eased around 4.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1592.85, down 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.74 lakh shares in last one month.