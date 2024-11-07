Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rises for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 125.16, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 51.81% in last one year as compared to a 24.62% slide in NIFTY and a 11.11% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.16, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.04% on the day, quoting at 24230.1. The Sensex is at 79668.59, down 0.88%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 1.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2006.85, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 118.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

