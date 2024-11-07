Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 0.59%, rises for fifth straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 720.8, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.02% in last one year as compared to a 24.63% jump in NIFTY and a 42.6% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Stainless Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 720.8, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 24231.5. The Sensex is at 79637.73, down 0.92%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has slipped around 4.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9656.45, down 2.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

