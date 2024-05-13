Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 21.96% to Rs 77.88 crore

Net Loss of EKI Energy Services reported to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 53.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.96% to Rs 77.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 126.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 104.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 79.53% to Rs 263.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1286.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales77.8899.80 -22 263.391286.45 -80 OPM %-44.98-60.22 --49.9812.62 - PBDT-27.47-56.95 52 -123.91169.58 PL PBT-29.08-57.83 50 -129.19165.60 PL NP-27.94-53.12 47 -126.13104.01 PL

First Published: May 13 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

