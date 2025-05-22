Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 6.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 952.74 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 6.90% to Rs 92.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 952.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 869.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.85% to Rs 359.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 307.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 3631.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3301.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

952.74869.633631.163301.1513.5113.4913.0112.75141.38131.12535.24463.04125.21115.01479.47412.3092.1986.24359.85307.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News