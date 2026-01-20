Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹33,000 crore

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of New GS 2029 for a notified amount of ₹9,000 crore (ii) New GS 2033 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore and (iii) 7.24% GS 2055 for a notified amount of ₹13,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on January 23, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

