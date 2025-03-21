Black Box Ltd Slides 4.25%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.96%

Black Box Ltd has lost 23.43% over last one month compared to 11.63% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.34% rise in the SENSEX

Black Box Ltd lost 4.25% today to trade at Rs 343.25. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.96% to quote at 35373.52. The index is down 11.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ksolves India Ltd decreased 2.68% and Infosys Ltd lost 2.62% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 3.23 % over last one year compared to the 4.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Black Box Ltd has lost 23.43% over last one month compared to 11.63% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5167 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39374 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 715.8 on 09 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 210.35 on 07 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News