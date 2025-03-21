Piramal Pharma Ltd Spurts 3.8%

Piramal Pharma Ltd has added 14.57% over last one month compared to 3.91% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.34% rise in the SENSEX

Piramal Pharma Ltd rose 3.8% today to trade at Rs 229.65. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.47% to quote at 41671.82. The index is up 3.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kopran Ltd increased 2.86% and Ajanta Pharma Ltd added 2.76% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 22.24 % over last one year compared to the 4.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Piramal Pharma Ltd has added 14.57% over last one month compared to 3.91% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.79 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 307.85 on 06 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.3 on 26 Mar 2024.

