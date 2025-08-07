Blue Star Ltd Slides 1.98%

Blue Star Ltd has lost 3.14% over last one month compared to 1.11% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.12% drop in the SENSEX

Blue Star Ltd fell 1.98% today to trade at Rs 1753.5. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.96% to quote at 59357.66. The index is down 1.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Whirlpool of India Ltd decreased 1.76% and PG Electroplast Ltd lost 1.18% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 1.35 % over last one year compared to the 1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.