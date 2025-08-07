RIR receives state govt. support for SiC semiconductor plant in Bhubaneshwar

The Electronics & Information Technology Department, Government of Odisha, has approved fiscal support for Phase 1 for RIR Power Electronics towards its Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductor manufacturing facility in Odisha.

Odisha Computer Application Center (OCAC), the nodal agency for Electronics & Information Technology Department, Government of Odisha has approved and notified the fiscal support agreement for pro-rata disbursement of capital subsidy to the Company.

This project was approved by the State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) and the state cabinet in last fiscal year with a total project cost of ~Rs 618 crore for both, phase-1 and phase-2.

Project Financials and Status: