GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening; South Korea clocks current account surplus of $14.27 bn

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 19.00 points (or 0.08%) higher, suggesting a possible muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,999.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,794.28 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 10,954.49 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

Markets in Asia traded mostly lower on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to impose a 100% tariff on imports of semiconductors and chips.

However, the companies that are building in the United States would be exempted from the said tariff. Meanwhile, South Korea posted a record-high current account surplus in June on strong demand for technology exports, central bank data showed on Thursday. The country's current account stood at a surplus of $14.27 billion, up from $10.14 billion in May. It was reportedly the biggest monthly surplus in the data series dating back to January 1980. South Korea's trade deal with the U.S. will take a huge burden off monetary policymakers at their upcoming meeting later this month, the country's central bank governor has reportedly said on Thursday at his first meeting with the newly-appointed finance minister.

The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50% last month, but a majority of board members signalled another rate cut in the next three months and warned of "significant" economic uncertainty from the U.S. tariffs. The central bank next meets on August 28. All the three major equity averages on Wall Street finished with gains on Wednesday. The S&P 500 advanced 0.73% to finish at 6,345.06, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.21%, closing at 21,169.42. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 81.38 points, or 0.18%, to end the day at 44,193.12. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks ended lower on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of losses. Investor sentiment weakened after the Reserve Bank of India left key interest rates unchanged and maintained a neutral policy stance, signalling caution amid global trade headwinds. The Nifty slipped below the 24,600 mark, weighed down by losses in pharma, healthcare and IT stocks.