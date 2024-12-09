Blue Star Ltd Slips 1.53%

Blue Star Ltd has added 15.1% over last one month compared to 6.17% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.66% rise in the SENSEX

Blue Star Ltd fell 1.53% today to trade at Rs 2054.5. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.35% to quote at 65450.37. The index is up 6.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd decreased 0.84% and Havells India Ltd lost 0.52% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 34.26 % over last one year compared to the 16.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Blue Star Ltd has added 15.1% over last one month compared to 6.17% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.66% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 850 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11040 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2198 on 30 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 901.05 on 21 Dec 2023.

