EMS Ltd Spurts 2.91%

EMS Ltd gained 2.91% today to trade at Rs 919.95. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.61% to quote at 5899.7. The index is down 3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orient Green Power Company Ltd increased 2.84% and NHPC Ltd added 2.25% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 27.29 % over last one year compared to the 16.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

EMS Ltd has added 16.41% over last one month compared to 3% fall in BSE Utilities index and 2.66% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11891 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 49083 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 935 on 13 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 353.4 on 14 Mar 2024.

