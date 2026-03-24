Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLUECLOUDS receives order from Central Electronics
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) announced receipt of a purchase order from Central Electronics (CEL), a Government of India enterprise, for deployment of its Access Genie AI platform in the Telangana Arogyasree healthcare ecosystem. CEL is the contracting party for this engagement. Under the purchase order, BCSSL's defined scope of work includes deployment of Access Genie AI capabilities and support for field-level assessment and end-customer survey activities across Telangana Arogyasree programme facilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices open higher on positive global cues; breadth strong

Kalpataru Projects rises after securing Rs 4,439-cr T&D orders

DCX Systems jumps after bagging order worth Rs 14 crore

Berger Paints India Ltd Surges 4.32%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 2.95%

Five-Star Business Finance allots 3.10 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story