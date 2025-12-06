India-Russia to Partner on Innovation, EV Tech and Sustainable Solutions for Global Challenges

India and Russia are set to collaborate on innovation and co-creation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated India is ready to partner with Russia to develop sustainable solutions for global challenges. The two nations aim to boost mutual trade and ensure humanity's well-being. They will focus on EV manufacturing, automotive components, and wireless mobility tech. Further, he mentioned India supplies the highest quality medicines at affordable prices across the world. Notably, he expressed that New Delhi is ready to walk together with Moscow, adding that there is need to develop sustainable solutions to global challenges.

