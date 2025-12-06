Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-Russia to Partner on Innovation, EV Tech and Sustainable Solutions for Global Challenges

India-Russia to Partner on Innovation, EV Tech and Sustainable Solutions for Global Challenges

Image
Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India and Russia are set to collaborate on innovation and co-creation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated India is ready to partner with Russia to develop sustainable solutions for global challenges. The two nations aim to boost mutual trade and ensure humanity's well-being. They will focus on EV manufacturing, automotive components, and wireless mobility tech. Further, he mentioned India supplies the highest quality medicines at affordable prices across the world. Notably, he expressed that New Delhi is ready to walk together with Moscow, adding that there is need to develop sustainable solutions to global challenges.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies form strategic alliance

ICICI Bank says ICICI Prudential AMC files RHP for IPO

Dynamatic Technologies, Dassault ink deal for Falcon 6X rear fuselage

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 100.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Jagatjit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story