VL E-Governance & IT Solutions has entered into a binding term sheet with Edgewood Ventures LLC, USA on 18 July 2024 for acquisition of 26% equity stake in HAL-Edgewood Technologies (HETL).

HETL was set-up in 2007 as a Joint Venture of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), in collaboration with Edgewood Ventures LLC, USA and Edgewood Technologies , Bangalore, India.

HETL has developed next-generation state-of-art Mission Computer (OSAMC: Open System Architecture Mission Computer) for Military Aviation / Aircraft. The first product in its category and completely designed & developed on Indian Soil. It is also an import substitution product. The product Mission Computer (OSAMC) has been patented vide patent No. 302177 and received approval under "Make-in-India" products.