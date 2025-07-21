Board of Bharat Global Developers approves regularization of directors

At meeting held on 21 July 2025

The Board of Bharat Global Developers at its meeting held on 21 July 2025 has approved the following:

1. Approved regularization of Niyati Vaishnav Ambani (DIN: 07365260) as Non Executive and Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of members.

2. Approved regularization of Tahir Mustufa Masalawala (DIN: 08681775) as Executive Director of the Company subject to approval of members.

