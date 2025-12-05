Board of CEAT approves investment of Rs 2.07 cr in PT CEAT Tyres Indonesia

At meeting held on 05 December 2025

The board of CEAT at its meeting held on 05 December 2025 has approved an investment upto IDR 3,800 million i.e. Rs 2.07 crore approximately (or equivalent currency) in one or more tranches, by way of subscription to equity shares of PT CEAT Tyres Indonesia, Indonesia, a subsidiary of the company.

