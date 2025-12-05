CEAT board approves NCD issuance up to Rs 250 cr

At meeting held on 05 December 2025

The board of CEAT at its meeting held on 05 December 2025 has approved issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an amount of up to Rs 250 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis. This is an addition to the existing NCDs of Rs. 150 crore already issued by the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News