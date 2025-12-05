Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CEAT board approves NCD issuance up to Rs 250 cr

CEAT board approves NCD issuance up to Rs 250 cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 05 December 2025

The board of CEAT at its meeting held on 05 December 2025 has approved issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an amount of up to Rs 250 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis. This is an addition to the existing NCDs of Rs. 150 crore already issued by the company.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

