India's total exports up around 6% in quarter ended Jun-25, imports gain 4.40%

India's total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for June 2025 are estimated at US$ 67.98 Billion, registering a positive growth of 6.50 percent vis-?-vis June 2024. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for June 2025 are estimated at US$ 71.50 Billion, registering a positive growth of 0.50 percent vis-?-vis June 2024.

India's total exports during April-June 2025 are estimated at US$ 210.31 Billion registering a positive growth of 5.94 percent. Total imports during April-June 2025 are estimated at US$ 230.62 Billion registering a growth of 4.38 percent.

Merchandise exports during June 2025 were US$ 35.14 Billion as compared to US$ 35.16 Billion in June 2024. Merchandise imports during June 2025 were US$ 53.92 Billion as compared to US$ 56 Billion in June 2024.

Merchandise exports during April-June 2025 were US$ 112.17 Billion as compared to US$ 110.06 Billion during April-June 2024. Merchandise imports during April-June 2025 were US$ 179.44 Billion as compared to US$ 172.16 Billion during April-June 2024. Merchandise trade deficit during April-June 2025 was US$ 67.26 Billion as compared to US$ 62.10 Billion during April-June 2024. The estimated value of services export for June 2025 is US$ 32.84 Billion as compared to US$ 28.67 Billion in June 2024. The estimated value of services imports for June 2025 is US$ 17.58 Billion as compared to US$ 15.14 Billion in June 2024. The estimated value of service exports during April-June 2025 is US$ 98.13 Billion as compared to US$ 88.46 Billion in April-June 2024. The estimated value of service imports during April-June 2025 is US$ 51.18 Billion as compared to US$ 48.78 Billion in April-June 2024. The services trade surplus for April-June 2025 is US$ 46.95 Billion as compared to US$ 39.68 Billion in April-June 2024.