Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of ITD Cementation India approves alteration in article of association

Board of ITD Cementation India approves alteration in article of association

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 28 May 2025

The Board of ITD Cementation India at its meeting held on 28 May 2025 has approved the alteration in the Article of Association.

Pursuant to the acquisition of the Company by Renew Exim DMCC, effecting consequential changes to the Company's Articles of Association including to remove references to Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited, and to include references to Renew Exim DMCC, wherever applicable, subject to the approval of the shareholders at a General Meeting of the Company. Upon obtaining the requisite approval, the Articles of Association shall be amended accordingly to reflect the said changes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of ITD Cementation India approves change in CFO

RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 50.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit declines 59.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Fischer Medical Ventures consolidated net profit declines 42.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.58% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story