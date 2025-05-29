Board of ITD Cementation India approves alteration in article of association

At meeting held on 28 May 2025

The Board of ITD Cementation India at its meeting held on 28 May 2025 has approved the alteration in the Article of Association.

Pursuant to the acquisition of the Company by Renew Exim DMCC, effecting consequential changes to the Company's Articles of Association including to remove references to Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited, and to include references to Renew Exim DMCC, wherever applicable, subject to the approval of the shareholders at a General Meeting of the Company. Upon obtaining the requisite approval, the Articles of Association shall be amended accordingly to reflect the said changes.

