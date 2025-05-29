Board of ITD Cementation India approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 28 May 2025

The Board of ITD Cementation India at its meeting held on 28 May 2025 has approved the appointment of Nitesh Sharma as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company with effect from 16 June 2025. He replaces Prasad Patwardhan who resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company to take effect from the close of business hours of 31 May 2025.

