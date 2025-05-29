RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 50.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.54% to Rs 141.43 crore

Net profit of RKEC Projects declined 50.55% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.54% to Rs 141.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.40% to Rs 20.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.60% to Rs 421.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 352.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

