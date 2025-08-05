Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 19.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.86% to Rs 371.30 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine declined 19.38% to Rs 64.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 80.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.86% to Rs 371.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 463.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.371.30463.3019.8020.6394.90114.0087.20107.8064.5080.00

